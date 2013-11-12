FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Lagardere confirms annual profit target
November 12, 2013 / 7:12 AM / 4 years ago

Lagardere confirms annual profit target

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, Nov 12 (Reuters) - French media group Lagardere posted third-quarter sales down 2.9 percent on a comparable basis to 1.88 billion euros ($2.52 billion) as sales fell across its four divisions.

The family-controlled company, which owns a book publishing business, magazines and radio stations, as well as a travel retail unit, confirmed its annual target for recurring media earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) to grow between 0 and 5 percent versus 2012 at constant exchange rates.

The guidance is based on advertising revenue falling about 7 percent at magazine and radio division Lagardere Active. (Reporting by Leila Abboud; Editing by Blaise Robinson)

