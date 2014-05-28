FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Lagardere targets sales, profit growth through 2018
May 28, 2014 / 6:20 AM / 3 years ago

Lagardere targets sales, profit growth through 2018

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, May 28 (Reuters) - French media group Lagardere set a target to achieve organic sales growth of more than 3 percent a year by 2018, helped by new markets and its online business.

The company also said on Wednesday it expects to achieve average growth in recurring earnings before interest and taxes of around 5 percent a year through 2018.

“The Lagardere group is entering a phase in which it will target faster growth, mainly through an organic growth and innovation strategy, especially in the digital sector,” the company said, adding that “targeted acquisitions” were possible. (Reporting by James Regan; Editing by Dominique Vidalon)

