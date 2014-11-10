FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Lagardere to sell Swiss distribution unit to Valora
November 10, 2014 / 6:20 AM / 3 years ago

Lagardere to sell Swiss distribution unit to Valora

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, Nov 10 (Reuters) - French media group Lagardere said on Monday that it has signed a deal to sell its 65 percent stake in its Swiss press distribution unit to Valora AG for about 110 million euros ($137 million).

Tamedia Publications Romandes SA is also selling its 35 percent stake in Lagardere Services Distribution Suisse, which had 2013 sales of 313 million euros and operating profit of 9.6 million, Lagardere said in a statement.

“This transaction represents a new step in Lagardere Services’ plans to sell off its press distribution and integrated retail activities,” Lagardere said. The transaction requires authoritisation from the Swiss competition authorities. (1 US dollar = 0.8015 euro) (Reporting by James Regan; Editing by Blaise Robinson)

