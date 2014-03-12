UPDATE 1-Lagardere proposes special dividend, media EBIT up 5.9 pct

(Adds detail)

PARIS, March 12 (Reuters) - French media group Lagardere on Wednesday proposed a special dividend of six euros a share to redistribute part of the proceeds from the sale of its 20 percent stake in pay-TV operator Canal Plus France last year.

Lagardere reported a 5.9 percent rise in recurring media operating profit for 2013 to 372 million euros ($516 million), and forecast it would rise by between 0 and 5 percent in 2014.

Last year, Lagardere maintained its recurring operating profit from its publishing arm and from its Lagardere Active unit, which includes magazines, radio and TV production.

Lagardere, which competes with Pearson and Bertelsmann AG in radio and book publishing, promised last year to return part of the 1 billion euros it got from the Canal Plus France disposal to shareholders

The group also proposed to maintain the annual ordinary dividend for 2013 at 1.3 euros a share, which will come on top of the extraordinary interim dividend of 9 euros a share paid in May last year.