FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
4 months ago
California utilities sue Laguna Beach over undergrounding ordinance
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Spain hunts for driver in van rampage, says Islamist cell dismantled
WORLD
Spain hunts for driver in van rampage, says Islamist cell dismantled
Filmmakers prep for quick eclipse scenes, no second takes
TOTAL ECLIPSE
Filmmakers prep for quick eclipse scenes, no second takes
Shift in accounting practices could be good for stock prices
MARKETS
Shift in accounting practices could be good for stock prices
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Westlaw News
April 6, 2017 / 9:30 PM / 4 months ago

California utilities sue Laguna Beach over undergrounding ordinance

Dena Aubin

1 Min Read

The city of Laguna Beach, California has been hit with lawsuits by San Diego Gas & Electric Co and Southern California Edison Co challenging a new ordinance requiring them to install new or rebuilt utility wires underground.

Filed on Wednesday in federal court in Santa Ana, California, the lawsuits allege that the city’s ordinance interferes with the franchise agreements the utilities have with the city allowing them to install their wires and transformers along public streets. The ordinance thus violates Article I of the U.S. Constitution, which prohibits states and local governments from interfering with contract rights, the complaints said.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2p6AzxQ

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.