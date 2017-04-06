California utilities sue Laguna Beach over undergrounding ordinance

The city of Laguna Beach, California has been hit with lawsuits by San Diego Gas & Electric Co and Southern California Edison Co challenging a new ordinance requiring them to install new or rebuilt utility wires underground.

Filed on Wednesday in federal court in Santa Ana, California, the lawsuits allege that the city’s ordinance interferes with the franchise agreements the utilities have with the city allowing them to install their wires and transformers along public streets. The ordinance thus violates Article I of the U.S. Constitution, which prohibits states and local governments from interfering with contract rights, the complaints said.

