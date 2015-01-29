FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
John Laing eyes market cap of up to 865.5 mln stg with float
January 29, 2015 / 7:15 AM / 3 years ago

John Laing eyes market cap of up to 865.5 mln stg with float

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Jan 29 (Reuters) - British infrastructure investor John Laing Group expects to raise its market capitalisation to up to 865.5 million pounds ($1.3 billion) when it lists a portion of its shares on the stock market.

The group said on Thursday it expected to set a price range of 195 pence to 245 pence per share, implying a market cap of between 715.5 million and 865.5 million pounds.

Gross proceeds from the primary offering of 130 million pounds will be used to fund new investment commitments and the total size of the offer is expected to deliver a free float of between 30 percent and 60 percent. ($1 = 0.6603 pounds) (Reporting by Kate Holton; editing by Jason Neely)

