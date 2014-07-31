FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Laird H1 reported rev up 4 pct
July 31, 2014 / 6:45 AM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-Laird H1 reported rev up 4 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 31 (Reuters) - Laird Plc :

* Half yearly report

* Strong organic year on year revenue growth of 10%, with good sequential growth from q1 to q2

* Reported revenue up by 4% to £252.6m (2013: £243.5m), after 8% currency headwind

* Underlying profit before interest and tax up 21% year on year, when expressed in us dollars

* H1 statutory profit before tax £16.0m (2013: £10.2m)

* Outlook: no change to expectations for full year

* Interim dividend up 4 percent to 4.27 penceper share

* Interim dividend of 4.27 pence (2013: 4.10 pence), up 4%, reflecting progressive dividend policy Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
