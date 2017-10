LONDON, Feb 13 (Reuters) - Laird PLC : * Acquisition of Nextreme Thermal Solutions Inc * Will acquire 100% of the equity of Nextreme for a cash cost of $1 * Deal includes potential cash earn-out payments based on a multiple of 0.4

times revenue over a four year period from 2014 * Earn-out capped at $60 million if $150 million in revenue is achieved * Source text