CORRECTED-Laird names former Logica CEO Read as chairman-elect
#Market News
November 21, 2013 / 7:57 AM / 4 years ago

CORRECTED-Laird names former Logica CEO Read as chairman-elect

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Corrects paragraph 2 to say Laird supplied antennae, not anti-heat devices, for the London Underground)

Nov 21 (Reuters) - Electronic-components maker Laird Plc said it had appointed Martin Read, former CEO of Logica, as chairman-elect of the group.

Laird, which supplied antennae for the wireless system of Virgin Media Inc installed in the London Underground for the 2012 London Olympics, said Read will replace Nigel Keen, who is retiring, at the next AGM on May 2, 2014.

Read was chief executive of IT services company Logica from 1993 to 2007 and is a non-executive director of Lloyds of London . Logica was acquired by Canadian rival CGI Group last year.

Laird is a supplier of components for companies such as Apple Inc and Samsung Electronics Co Ltd. (Reporting by Tasim Zahid in Bangalore; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
