10 months ago
CORRECTED-Apple supplier Laird warns on full-year profit
October 19, 2016 / 6:30 AM / 10 months ago

CORRECTED-Apple supplier Laird warns on full-year profit

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Corrects paragraph 2 to add dropped word 'pretax')

Oct 19 (Reuters) - Apple supplier Laird Plc warned on its full-year profit, saying that acceleration in production for mobile devices this year had come in much later than seen in previous cycles and that it had "poor" visibility in order volumes.

The electronic components maker said it expected full-year underlying pretax profit to be about 50 million pounds ($61 million), also partly blaming margin concerns due to increased pricing pressure.

Laird had not previously given any guidance for the full year. It had reported comparable profit of 73.1 million pounds in the year ended December 2015. ($1 = 0.8149 pounds) (Reporting by Pranav Kiran in Bengaluru; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
