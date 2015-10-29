FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Laird says to reorganise manufacturing operations
October 29, 2015

Laird says to reorganise manufacturing operations

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 29 (Reuters) - Laird Plc, a British electronic components maker, said on Monday that it would simplify its manufacturing operations in Europe and North America over the next 18 months to cut costs.

The company said it anticipated pretax cash costs of around $60 million from these changes, but did not expect significant job cuts or an impact on 2016 earnings.

Laird said it would save $20 million annually after the changes are implemented.

The company currently operates 52 sites globally. (Reporting by Rahul B in Bengaluru; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)

