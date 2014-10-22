Laird's 3rd-quarter revenue rises as phone makers snap up components

Oct 22 (Reuters) - Laird Plc, a British electronic components maker, said third-quarter revenue rose 6.4 percent, driven mainly by strong demand for products that improve mobile signal clarity and prevent smartphones from overheating.

Laird, whose customers include Apple Inc and Samsung Electronics Co Ltd, said trading was in line and its expectations for the full year remained unchanged.

Revenue in the quarter rose to 150 million pounds from 141 million pounds a year earlier. ($1 = 0.6202 British pound) (Reporting by Noor Zainab Hussain in Bangalore; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)