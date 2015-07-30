FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Laird's first-half statutory pretax profit jumps 35 pct
July 30, 2015 / 6:45 AM / 2 years ago

Laird's first-half statutory pretax profit jumps 35 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 30 (Reuters) - Laird Plc, a British electronic components maker, posted a 35 percent jump in statutory pretax profit for the first half, driven by growth in both its performance materials and wireless divisions.

The company, whose customers include Apple Inc and Samsung Electronics Co Ltd, said its statutory pretax profit rose to 21.6 million pounds ($33.6 million) in the six months ended June 30 from 16 million pounds a year earlier.

Revenue in sterling rose 21 percent to 305.9 million pounds, the company said.

Laird, which makes electromagnetic shielding and heat-control devices, declared an interim dividend of 4.40 pence per share, up from 4.27 pence a year earlier.

$1 = 0.6415 pounds Reporting by Noor Zainab Hussain in Bengaluru; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi

