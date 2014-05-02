Electronic component maker Laird posts higher revenue

May 2 (Reuters) - British electronic-components maker Laird Plc reported a marginal rise in first-quarter revenue, driven by growth in its performance materials division.

Revenue in sterling rose 1 percent to 120 million pounds for the first-quarter ended March 31 from 119 million pounds a year earlier.

In dollar terms, the company said revenue rose to $199 million from $186 million.

Laird, which makes electromagnetic shielding and heat control devices for customers such as Apple Inc and Samsung Electronics Co Ltd, said it expects new contracts and product launches to improve its performance in the second half of the year. (Reporting by Noor Zainab Hussain in Bangalore; Editing by Robin Paxton)