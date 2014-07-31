FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Electronic component maker Laird's first-half profit jumps
#Industrials
July 31, 2014 / 6:35 AM / 3 years ago

Electronic component maker Laird's first-half profit jumps

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 31 (Reuters) - Laird Plc, a British electronic components maker, posted a 57 percent rise in pretax profit for the first half, driven by growth in its performance materials division.

Profit before tax rose to 16 million pounds from 10.2 million a year earlier, while revenue rose to 252.6 million pounds ($427 million) for the six months ended June 30 from 243.5 million pounds a year earlier.

Laird, which makes electromagnetic shielding and heat-control devices for customers such as Apple Inc and Samsung Electronics Co Ltd, said it was on track to meet full-year expectations.

Laird’s performance materials division designs and makes electromagnetic interference shielding, thermal management and signal integrity products. ($1 = 0.5911 British Pounds) (Reporting by Noor Zainab Hussain in Bangalore; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)

