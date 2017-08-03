FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Westlaw News
August 3, 2017 / 12:05 AM / 2 hours ago

Federal Circuit rules for U.S. in water level dispute with marina

Barbara Grzincic

1 Min Read

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers did not breach its contract with the operator of a marina on Lake Cumberland by drawing down water levels to historic lows for seven years while it repaired a dam, a federal appeals court held on Wednesday.

The U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit rejected a $4 million claim by Lee’s Ford Dock, a marina on Lake Cumberland, a large freshwater reservoir formed in 1951 by the construction of the Wolf Creek Dam on the Cumberland River in south-central Kentucky.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2w8a0fY

