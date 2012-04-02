FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-Lake Shore says employee killed in accident at Ontario mine
Sections
Featured
Catalonia stops short of formal independence to allow talks
SPAIN
Catalonia stops short of formal independence to allow talks
Source code reviews pose unacceptable risk: Symantec
Cyber Risk
Source code reviews pose unacceptable risk: Symantec
Wildfires kill 15, damage 1,500 homes in California wine country
U.S.
Wildfires kill 15, damage 1,500 homes in California wine country
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
April 2, 2012 / 9:40 PM / 6 years ago

UPDATE 1-Lake Shore says employee killed in accident at Ontario mine

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 2 (Reuters) - Canada’s Lake Shore Gold Corp said an accident at its Timmins West mine in Ontario resulted in the death of one of its employees.

The gold miner said the victim was part of a crew working in the underground of the mine, adding that the full details of the accident are not known at this time.

The accident is under investigation by the Ministry of Labour, the Ontario Provincial Police and the Health and Safety Committee, along with company’s management, Lake Shore said in a statement.

The company owns the Timmins West and Bell Creek mines in the Timmins region north of Toronto. Lake Shore is in the process of expanding its Bell Creek mill to boost capacity by 50 percent, with the project on track to be completed in late 2012.

In February, the company released a new resource estimate for its Timmins West project.

Lake Shore shares closed at C$1.16 on Monday on the Toronto Stock Exchange.

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.