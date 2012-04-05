FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 1-Lake Shore Gold resumes operations at Ontario mine
#Market News
April 5, 2012 / 10:50 AM / in 6 years

UPDATE 1-Lake Shore Gold resumes operations at Ontario mine

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 5 (Reuters) - Canada’s Lake Shore Gold Corp said it has resumed operations at its Timmins West Mine in Ontario, and reported a fall in its quarterly production.

Earlier this week, production at Timmins West, one of its two producing mines, was halted after the death of a worker in an accident.

For the first quarter, Lake Shore sold 18,400 ounces of gold at an average price of $1,690 per ounce, compared with 34,000 ounces at an average price of $1,387 per ounce, a year ago.

The company produced 16,680 ounces of gold for the quarter, down from 22,300 ounces, a year ago.

For this year, the company reiterated its production guidance of 85,000-100,000 ounces of gold poured from the Timmins West and Bell Creek mines.

Lake Shore also expects cash operating costs for the year to be $825 to $875 per ounce.

Shares of the company closed at 97 Canadian cents on Wednesday on the Toronto Stock Exchange.

