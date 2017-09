(Corrects source text)

April 8 (Reuters) - April 8 (Reuters) - Lakshmi Vilas Bank Ltd : * Cuts base rate by 0.15 % to 11.10 % effective 14th April 2015 * Source text: Mumbai, 8 April 2015: Lakshmi Vilas Bank cuts Base rate by 0.15 % to 11.10 % effective 14th April 2015.

* Further company coverage