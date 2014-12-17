FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Lala to buy assets of Eskimo food producer in Central America
Sections
Featured
St. Louis protest turns violent
st. louis
St. Louis protest turns violent
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Future of Money
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Gay activists march through Serb capital behind police lines
World
Gay activists march through Serb capital behind police lines
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
December 17, 2014 / 5:40 PM / 3 years ago

Lala to buy assets of Eskimo food producer in Central America

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MEXICO CITY, Dec 17 (Reuters) - Mexican dairy producer Lala said on Wednesday it had agreed to buy the assets of Nicaragua’s Eskimo and various of its affiliates in Central America, as the company tries to grow in the region.

Lala did not say how much it was paying for the assets of Eskimo, a 72-year-old food maker that mainly produces ice cream, milk and yoghurt, and which operates in Honduras, El Salvador and Costa Rica.

Lala said it would not take on debt for the acquisition.

Lala shares were up 1.70 percent in morning trading, at 27.52 pesos per share.

Reporting by Veronica Gomez

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.