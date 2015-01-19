FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Thai Lalin Property aims for 2015 revenue growth target of 12 pct
January 19, 2015 / 3:21 AM / 3 years ago

Thai Lalin Property aims for 2015 revenue growth target of 12 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BANGKOK, Jan 19 (Reuters) - Thailand’s Lalin Property Pcl said on Monday it aimed for revenue growth target of 12 percent in 2015, in line with a recovery in the overall real estate market.

Improving domestic economy, better political situation and the government’s planned investment in infrastructure projected have helped boost confidence for developers and consumers, the company said in statement.

Lalin planned to launch eight to 10 new housing projects worth a combined 4 billion baht ($122.9 million) this year and expected bookings for its houses to rise to 3.12 billion baht, it said.

Increases in land prices will raise cost for operators, while high household debt could put pressure on demand, it said.

$1 = 32.5400 Thai Baht Reporting by Manunphattr Dhanananphorn; Writing by Khettiya Jittapong; Editing by Anand Basu

