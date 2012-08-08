FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Lamar Advertising revenue beats estimates
Sections
Featured
Emerging market tech boom a headache for fund managers
Exchange-traded Funds
Emerging market tech boom a headache for fund managers
The Basque: Spain's effective, expensive antidote to secession
World
The Basque: Spain's effective, expensive antidote to secession
Former Iranian diplomat on what Trump needs to know about Iran
Commentary
Former Iranian diplomat on what Trump needs to know about Iran
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
August 8, 2012 / 10:36 AM / 5 years ago

Lamar Advertising revenue beats estimates

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 8 (Reuters) - Lamar Advertising Co posted better-than-expected quarterly revenue, but the billboard operator forecast third-quarter revenue below analyst estimates.

The 110-year-old company, which gets about 80 percent of its revenue from the U.S. market, f orecast third-quarter revenue of between $303 million and $306 million.

Analysts on average were expecting revenue of $307.1 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Lamar, which competes with Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc and CBS Corp-held CBS Outdoor, operates in 44 U.S. states as well as Canada and Puerto Rico.

Net income rose to $13.9 million, or 15 cents per share in the second quarter, from $11.4 million, or 12 cents per share, a year earlier.

Revenue increased 3.9 percent to $304.9 million.

Analysts on average had expected earnings of 15 cents per share on revenue of $304 million.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.