Lamborghini names Stefano Domenicali new CEO
February 23, 2016 / 10:46 AM / 2 years ago

Lamborghini names Stefano Domenicali new CEO

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, Feb 23 (Reuters) - Luxury sportscar maker Lamborghini, part of the Volkswagen Group, has named Stefano Domenicali its new president and chief executive, it said in a statement on Tuesday.

Domenicali, who has been vice president of new business initiatives at Audi since November 2014, succeeds Stephan Winkelmann, who will leave Lamborghini to take the helm at Audi’s performance car division quattro GmbH.

Before joining Audi, the 50-year-old Domenicali also served as principal of Ferrari’s Formula One team.

Reporting by Agnieszka Flak

