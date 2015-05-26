FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Lamborghini to sign agreement for SUV production in Italy -source
#Auto & Truck Manufacturers
May 26, 2015 / 5:16 PM / 2 years ago

Lamborghini to sign agreement for SUV production in Italy -source

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ROME, May 26 (Reuters) - Supercar maker Lamborghini will sign on Wednesday a preliminary agreement with Italy’s government to produce a much-awaited sport-utility vehicle at its Sant‘Agata Bolognese plant, a source with knowledge of the matter said on Tuesday.

The agreement envisages that Lamborghini will hire 350 additional workers at the plant in exchange for tax breaks and incentives of up to 90 million euros ($98 million), the source added.

The office of Prime Minister Matteo Renzi said earlier on Tuesday that an agreement with Lamborghini would be signed the following day, without giving details. Lamborghini declined to comment on the content of the agreement.

A separate industry source confirmed that the deal regarded tax and job matters. ($1 = 0.9183 euros) (Reporting by Francesca Piscioneri, additional reporting by Jan Schwartz in Hamburg; writing by Agnieszka Flak; editing by Paolo Biondi)

