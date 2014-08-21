FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Catalyst CEL Fund invests $42 mln in Lamina Technologies
Sections
Featured
Brazil's Temer says Petrobras will stay in public hands
Reuters Newsmaker
Brazil's Temer says Petrobras will stay in public hands
The garage science of Tasers
SHOCK TACTICS: READ THE FULL SERIES
The garage science of Tasers
Breakingviews: Fed balance-sheet runoff could rock fiscal boat
Federal Reserve
Breakingviews: Fed balance-sheet runoff could rock fiscal boat
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
August 21, 2014 / 1:56 PM / 3 years ago

Catalyst CEL Fund invests $42 mln in Lamina Technologies

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

JERUSALEM, Aug 21 (Reuters) - The Catalyst CEL Fund said on Thursday it had agreed to invest $42 million in Lamina Technologies, a Swiss-based maker of metal-cutting tools.

The fund said it would invest $10 million of new capital into Lamina, which was founded in Israel, to fuel global expansion and up to $32 million will be distributed to the company’s existing shareholders.

As a result, Catalyst CEL will take on a controlling stake in Lamina in partnership with the firm’s current management team, it said. Co-founder and Chief Executive Peleg Amir will remain in his post.

“We see significant opportunities for expansion into the China market,” said Edouard Cukierman, managing partner of Catalyst CEL, noting that Lamina already has a strong presence in Europe, North and South America and Asia-Pacific.

Catalyst CEL is a joint venture between China Everbright Ltd and Israel’s Catalyst Equity Management. The fund has raised more than $100 million and aims to reach as much as $300 million to invest in Israel-focused companies. (Reporting by Steven Scheer; Editing by Pravin Char)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.