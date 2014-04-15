FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Lamprell wins $390 mln contract from Ensco International
Sections
Featured
Trump urges fans to consider NFL boycott
U.S.
Trump urges fans to consider NFL boycott
Germans warned against apathy as Merkel heads for fourth term
German election
Germans warned against apathy as Merkel heads for fourth term
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
April 15, 2014 / 1:40 PM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-Lamprell wins $390 mln contract from Ensco International

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 15 (Reuters) - Lamprell Plc

* Contract award

* New contract award from Ensco Intercontinental GMBH, a subsidiary of Ensco Plc

* Contract is valued at approximately us$ 390 million (excluding options)

* Delivery of first rig to Ensco scheduled to take place in Q2 2016 with second rig being delivered in Q3 2016

* Under contract terms, Ensco also has options for Lamprell to build two further jackup rigs of same design and these options are exercisable within a period of six months from effective date of contract

* Will fabricate both jackup rigs in its Hamriyah Yard, located in United Arab Emirates Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.