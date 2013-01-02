FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Lamprell receives debt waivers
January 2, 2013 / 9:11 AM / 5 years ago

BRIEF-Lamprell receives debt waivers

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Jan 2 (Reuters) - Lamprell PLC : * Received the necessary waivers from its various lenders with respect to its

existing debt facilities * Working capital position of the company has improved significantly * Ended the year with a net cash position in the region of US$100 million * The revenue levels will reduce in the early part of 2013 * Caspian sea jack-up project - has successfully launched the rig into the

water * Recently been awarded a further North Sea related project valued at

approximately US$40 million

