BRIEF-Lamprell says returns to profit but warns on guidance for 2014
August 29, 2013 / 6:12 AM / 4 years ago

BRIEF-Lamprell says returns to profit but warns on guidance for 2014

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 29 (Reuters) - Lamprell PLC : * Return to profitability and positive performance during 1H 2013 * Revenue $521MLN (H1 2012: $528.1MLN) * Profit before tax $10.1MLN (2012: $50.8MLN loss) * 2013 recovery on track and all major projects proceeding to plan * Pleased that the business has returned to profitability earlier than planned * Contract wins so far this year have been slower than expected * The period-end outstanding borrowing was US$123.4 million (31 December 2012:

US$ 159.3 million) * Expected revenues in 2014 to be slightly down compared to 2013, with measured

