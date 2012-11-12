Oil rig maker Lamprell names interim CFO

Nov 12 (Reuters) - British oil rig maker Lamprell said on Monday it had appointed Frank Nelson as interim chief financial officer with immediate effect.

Nelson previously worked as finance director at construction company Galliford Try.

Lamprell, which has issued four profit warnings in the past six months, said last month that its chief executive had stepped down along with two other senior managers.

The firm said it continued to make progress in its search to recruit a permanent CFO, CEO and COO.