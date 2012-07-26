FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
CORRECTED-Lamprell seeks covenant waivers, expects wider loss for half year
July 26, 2012 / 7:08 AM / 5 years ago

CORRECTED-Lamprell seeks covenant waivers, expects wider loss for half year

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Corrects paragraph 1 to clarify the company forecast a loss, not a profit)

July 26 (Reuters) - Oil rig maker Lamprell Plc said it would seek covenant waivers from some lenders even as the Gulf-based company expects a wider loss for the first half than earlier expected.

Lamprell, which last month forecast a first-half loss of $15 million to $20 million, said it expects additional costs from some delayed deliveries to push it to a $45 million loss for the period.

“As a result of these anticipated first-half losses, Lamprell will be seeking waivers from certain of its banks in relation to its banking covenants,” the company said.

The United Arab Emirates-based company, however, expects to post a loss of $12 million to $17 million for the full year on cost savings, which would take longer than anticipated.

The company said it continued to expect full-year revenue of $1.1 billion.

Shares in Lamprell, which also has facilities in Saudi Arabia and Kuwait, closed at 123.25 pence on Wednesday on the London Stock Exchange. They have shed more than half their value so far this year. (Reporting by Abhishek Takle in Bangalore; Editing by Don Sebastian)

