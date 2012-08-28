FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Lamprell swings to H1 operating loss of $33.8 mln
Sections
Featured
Pence offers solace as police puzzle over shooter's motive
Las Vegas
Pence offers solace as police puzzle over shooter's motive
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
August 28, 2012 / 6:10 AM / 5 years ago

BRIEF-Lamprell swings to H1 operating loss of $33.8 mln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Aug 28 (Reuters) - Lamprell PLC : * Auto alert - Lamprell Plc H1 net loss 47.1 million usd versus 18.6

million usd profit year ago * Auto alert - Lamprell Plc H1 revenue 528.1 million usd versus 383.6

million usd year ago * H1 revenue: US$ 528.1 million (H1 2011: US$ 383.6 million). * Operating loss: US$ 33.8 million (H1 2011: US$ 21.6 million profit). * Net debt at 30 June 2012: US$ 35.7 million (ye 2011: US$ 101.7 million). * Order book remains at an historically high level of US$ 1.5 billion and bid

activity remains positive * Management addressing causes which have given rise to the under performance

in the first half of the year

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.