UPDATE 1-Lamprell reassures after swinging to first-half loss
August 28, 2012 / 6:50 AM / in 5 years

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

LONDON, Aug 28 (Reuters) - Oil rig maker Lamprell reassured on its future saying that its bid pipeline was positive and it was confident of the support of its banks after posting a loss in a torrid first-half marred by the impact of contract delays.

Lamprell, which this year has issued a series of warnings on its performance, said on Tuesday that it made a net loss of $47.1 million in the six months to June 30, slightly higher than the $45 million loss it forecast in July, after the cost of delayed deliveries of wind farm installation vessels.

Calling the results “a setback”, the United Arab Emirates-based company said it expected to be able to restructure its agreements with its banks to avoid any breaches in the full-year period, and added that it was continuing to see strong demand in its key oil rig market.

“The group’s order book remains at an historically high level of $ 1.5 billion and bid activity remains positive across all our main businesses,” Chief Executive Nigel McCue said.

Lamprell maintained its guidance for the full-year at a loss of between $12 million to $17 million.

The introduction of new systems and the reorganisation of management were also being implemented to try to address the difficulties which led to the company’s under-performance, it said.

The company said it was not proposing to pay a dividend for the period to end-June.

Shares in Lamprell, which have plummeted 74 percent in the last six months, closed at 90 pence on Friday, valuing the company at 234.3 million pounds ($370.2 million).

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
