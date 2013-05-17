FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Rig maker Lamprell says debt restructuring on track
May 17, 2013

Rig maker Lamprell says debt restructuring on track

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, May 17 (Reuters) - Oil rig maker Lamprell said it is on track to restructure its debt and agree revised covenants by the end of June, as the company recovers from a 2012 loss.

The company said its performance for the year so far was encouraging and in line with management expectations.

The Dubai-based company was stung last year after moving into riskier areas such as wind turbine vessels, where operational difficulties led to a series of profit warnings.

The group’s order book at the end of April 2013 was $1.2 billion, with its bid pipeline at the same point in the order of $4 billion.

