UPDATE 1-Lancashire profits rise on lower claims

LONDON, May 4 (Reuters) - British property and casualty insurer Lancashire reported sharply higher quarterly profit thanks to a drop in catastrophe-related claims, and said a long-awaited rebound in insurance prices had yet to materialise.

Lancashire, which insures ships, oil rigs and aircraft, made a pretax profit of $46.5 million in the first three months of 2012, up from $8.4 million a year earlier, it said on Friday.

The improvement reflected sharply lower losses from major natural disasters compared with the first three months of 2011, when the company paid out $116.5 million after the Tohoku and Christchurch earthquakes.

Lancashire’s biggest loss from a single event in the first three months of 2012 was an estimated $34.1 million payout related to the Costa Concordia shipwreck.

But Lancashire said that while insurance prices were up in some segments of the market, “we have yet to witness a wide-scale hardening of rates across all classes,” echoing comments from other insurers and brokers.

The insurance industry had hoped near-record catastrophe claims in excess of $100 billion last year would fuel a strong rebound in prices, ending four years of decline or stagnation.

But big rate increases have been confined largely to directly catastrophe-exposed business, with prices in the broader market rising only moderately.

Prices typically rise in the wake of major losses as less well-funded players retrench, easing competitive pressures and allowing those still in the market to charge more.

Lancashire shares closed at 825 pence on Thursday, valuing the company at about 1.3 billion pounds. The stock has risen 14 percent since the start of the year, outperforming a 9.7 percent rise in the FTSE non-life insurance index