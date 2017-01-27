FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
MOVES-Insurer Lancashire appoints chief for Cathedral Underwriting
January 27, 2017 / 8:30 AM / 7 months ago

MOVES-Insurer Lancashire appoints chief for Cathedral Underwriting

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 27 (Reuters) - Property and casualty insurer Lancashire Holdings Ltd said it had appointed Andrew McKee as chief of its Cathedral Underwriting business with effect from June 26.

McKee, who was most recently CEO of MS Amlin's Lloyd's business, has also worked at Chubb Insurance and Mitsui Sumitomo Insurance Underwriting at Lloyd's, Lancashire said.

Lancashire, which writes policies for heavy-duty assets such as oil rigs, ships and aircraft, announced the departure of Cathedral's CEO and CFO in 2015.

The insurer appointed a finance head for its Cathedral arm last year.

Reporting by Noor Zainab Hussain in Bengaluru

