BRIEF-Insurer Lancashire FY profit up 8 pct
February 21, 2013 / 7:11 AM / 5 years ago

BRIEF-Insurer Lancashire FY profit up 8 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Feb 21 (Reuters) - Lancashire Holdings Ltd : * Auto alert - Lancashire Holdings Ltd final dividend 0.10 USD per

share * Special dividend of $1.05 per common share * Final ordinary dividend of $0.10 per common share * Best estimate of our net loss from Sandy $44.5 million * ROE for for the year of 16.7%. * Net 2012 investment income was $32.5 million, compared to $43.2 million * 2012 profit before tax $236.8 million versus $218.6 million * Q4 profit before tax $51.7 million versus $40.2 million

