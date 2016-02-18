Insurer Lancashire's profit hit by fall in gross premiums

Feb 18 (Reuters) - British property and casualty insurer Lancashire Holdings Ltd reported a 24.2 percent fall in full-year pretax profit on Thursday, hurt by a fall in gross written premiums in its property and energy businesses.

Lancashire also said Chairman Martin Thomas would step down in May after about nine years at the helm, and be replaced by director Peter Clarke.

The company, which insures heavy-duty assets such as oil rigs, ships and aircraft, said its pretax profit fell to $171.7 million in 2015 from $226.5 million a year earlier. (Reporting by Noor Zainab Hussain in Bengaluru; Editing by Ted Kerr)