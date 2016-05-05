FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Insurer Lancashire's profit slumps, appoints CFO for Cathedral
Lattice to seek Trump approval of China-backed takeover
Lattice to seek Trump approval of China-backed takeover
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
May 5, 2016 / 6:30 AM / a year ago

Insurer Lancashire's profit slumps, appoints CFO for Cathedral

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 5 (Reuters) - Property and casualty insurer Lancashire Holdings Ltd on Thursday reported a 48.5 percent slump in first-quarter pretax profit, and appointed Heather McKinlay as chief financial officer for its Cathedral arm.

The company, which writes policies for heavy-duty assets such as oil rigs, ships and aircraft, said pretax profit fell to $26.5 million in the quarter ended March 31, from $51.5 million a year earlier.

Lancashire last year announced the departure of Cathedral’s CEO and CFO.

Reporting by Noor Zainab Hussain and Aastha Agnihotri in Bengaluru; Editing by Sunil Nair

