Insurer Lancashire's profit slumps, appoints CFO for Cathedral

May 5 (Reuters) - Property and casualty insurer Lancashire Holdings Ltd on Thursday reported a 48.5 percent slump in first-quarter pretax profit, and appointed Heather McKinlay as chief financial officer for its Cathedral arm.

The company, which writes policies for heavy-duty assets such as oil rigs, ships and aircraft, said pretax profit fell to $26.5 million in the quarter ended March 31, from $51.5 million a year earlier.

Lancashire last year announced the departure of Cathedral’s CEO and CFO.