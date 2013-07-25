FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Insurer Lancashire's profit falls on fewer premiums
July 25, 2013 / 6:41 AM / in 4 years

Insurer Lancashire's profit falls on fewer premiums

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 25 (Reuters) - British property and casualty insurer Lancashire Holdings Ltd said quarterly profit fell 4 percent as it wrote fewer premiums, particularly in its key marine, property and energy businesses.

Lancashire, which insures heavy-duty assets such as oil rigs, ships and aircraft, said it expected no improvement in its trading outlook.

The company in May forecast a slight deterioration in trading conditions this year.

Pretax profit fell to $58.3 million in the second quarter ended June 30 from $60.6 million a year earlier.

Net premiums written fell 19 percent to $189.1 million.

