Lancashire's profit up on fewer catastrophe losses, Cathedral buy
November 5, 2014 / 7:26 AM / 3 years ago

Lancashire's profit up on fewer catastrophe losses, Cathedral buy

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 5 (Reuters) - Lancashire Holdings Ltd, a British property and casualty insurer, posted a 40 percent rise in third-quarter profit, helped by fewer major catastrophe losses and its acquisition of Lloyd’s of London insurer Cathedral Capital.

The company, which writes policies for heavy-duty assets such as oil rigs, ships and aircraft, also said it would pay a special dividend of $1.20 per common share.

Pretax profit rose to $36.1 million in the quarter ended Sept. 30 from $25.7 million a year earlier. (Reporting by Richa Naidu in Bangalore; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)

