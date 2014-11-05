FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-Lancashire profit up on fewer catastrophe losses, Cathedral buy
Sections
Featured
Tillerson says U.S. could stay in Paris climate accord
Politics
Tillerson says U.S. could stay in Paris climate accord
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
World
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
Hackers compromised free CCleaner software
Cyber Risk
Hackers compromised free CCleaner software
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Intel
November 5, 2014 / 8:06 AM / 3 years ago

UPDATE 1-Lancashire profit up on fewer catastrophe losses, Cathedral buy

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Adds details)

Nov 5 (Reuters) - Lancashire Holdings Ltd, a British property and casualty insurer, posted a 40 percent rise in third-quarter profit, helped by fewer major catastrophe losses and its acquisition of Lloyd’s of London insurer Cathedral Capital.

The company, which writes policies for heavy-duty assets such as oil rigs, ships and aircraft, also said it would pay a special dividend of $1.20 per common share.

Pretax profit rose to $36.1 million in the quarter ended Sept. 30 from $25.7 million a year earlier.

Net premiums earned were up 34 percent to $179.6 million, due mainly to Lancashire’s Lloyd’s of London business that came with its acquisition of Cathedral in late 2013.

The underwriter said it had not taken any major catastrophe hits, with a quiet hurricane season in the United States.

However, Lancashire recorded higher losses at its aviation and Lloyd’s businesses, pushing quarterly insurance losses and loss adjustment expenses up to $92.4 million from $76.1 million.

Quarterly investment income rose 10 percent to $6.7 million, boosted by its larger investment portfolio from the Cathedral buy.

Lancashire’s London-listed stock was down 0.7 percent to 647 pence at 0802 GMT on Wednesday. (Reporting by Richa Naidu in Bangalore; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier and Robin Paxton)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.