FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Lancashire full-year pretax profit at $218.1 mln
Sections
Featured
Hundreds leave homes near crumbling dam
Puerto Rico
Hundreds leave homes near crumbling dam
Trump steps up war of words with NFL
U.S.
Trump steps up war of words with NFL
Merkel chastened
Germany
Merkel chastened
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
February 13, 2014 / 8:07 AM / 4 years ago

BRIEF-Lancashire full-year pretax profit at $218.1 mln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 13 (Reuters) - Lancashire Holdings Ltd : * FY profit before tax $218.1 mln * FY gross premiums written $679.7 mln * Final dividend 0.10 USD/shr * Growth in fully converted book value per share, adjusted for dividends, of 3.7 pct in Q4 2013, 18.9 pct in 2013 * Combined ratio of 71.4 pct in Q4 2013, 70.2 pct in 2013 * Special dividend of $0.20 per common share * FY return on equity 18.9 pct * Net investment income was $25.4 million for 2013, a decrease of 21.8 pct compared to 2012 * Source text for Eikon: * For more news, please click here

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.