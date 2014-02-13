BRIEF-Lancashire full-year pretax profit at $218.1 mln

Feb 13 (Reuters) - Lancashire Holdings Ltd : * FY profit before tax $218.1 mln * FY gross premiums written $679.7 mln * Final dividend 0.10 USD/shr * Growth in fully converted book value per share, adjusted for dividends, of 3.7 pct in Q4 2013, 18.9 pct in 2013 * Combined ratio of 71.4 pct in Q4 2013, 70.2 pct in 2013 * Special dividend of $0.20 per common share * FY return on equity 18.9 pct * Net investment income was $25.4 million for 2013, a decrease of 21.8 pct compared to 2012 * Source text for Eikon: * For more news, please click here