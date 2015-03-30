FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
MOVES-London, Lancashire public pension funds name chairman of independent board
#Market News
March 30, 2015 / 12:40 PM / 2 years ago

MOVES-London, Lancashire public pension funds name chairman of independent board

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

March 30 (Reuters) - Two large British public sector pension funds said they appointed William Bourne as joint independent local pension board chair.

Lancashire County Pension Fund (LCPF) and London Pensions Fund Authority (LPFA) said they are establishing separate local pension boards, which will be separately chaired by Bourne.

These local pension boards differ from their main boards in that they will be responsible for assisting both funds and the Lancashire County Council to stay in compliance with regulations and legislations.

Bourne who has more than 30 years of experience across pensions and finance and has been heavily involved in recent discussion about local government pension schemes.

He is also an independent advisor of Royal County of Berkshire Pension Fund and East Sussex Pension Fund.

The two funds in December had said they planned to combine their more than 10 billion pounds in assets to save costs and boost performance in a tie-up that would ultimately cover all areas of activity, including pension administration. (Reporting by Anet Josline Pinto in Bengaluru)

