BRIEF-Lancashire hires four underwriters for Cathedral business
April 28, 2014 / 12:41 PM / 3 years ago

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 28 (Reuters) - Lancashire Holdings Ltd :

* Confirms following recent press speculation that, in line with company’s plan to expand its specialty business at Lloyd‘s, agreement has been reached with four market leading underwriters

* Bruce Carman and Matt Thomas will be responsible for leading expansion in aviation war and John Spence and Peter Neill will lead aviation all risks account

* It is expected that, during second half of 2014, Bruce Carman, Matt Thomas, John Spence and Peter Neill Will, after fulfilling their contractual obligations to previous employers, join Cathedral

* Further information will be announced upon underwriters’ arrival at Cathedral Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
