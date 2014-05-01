FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Lancashire gross premiums written rise to 316.7 mln stg
May 1, 2014 / 6:22 AM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-Lancashire gross premiums written rise to 316.7 mln stg

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 1 (Reuters) - Lancashire Holdings Ltd :

* Q1 profit before tax 57.4 million pounds

* Q1 Net premiums written 204.4 million pounds

* Q1 Gross premiums written 316.7 million pounds

* Dividends of 3.9 pct in Q1 2014

* Combined ratio of 66.4 pct in Q1 2014

* Fully converted book value per share of $7.49 at 31 march 2014

* Energy and terrorism lines in syndicate 3010 receive Lloyd’s approval

* Return on equity in Q1 was 3.9 pct

* Final dividend per common share $0.10

* Special dividends per common share $0.20 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Roshni Menon in Bangalore)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
