November 5, 2014 / 7:32 AM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-Lancashire third-quarter profit rises to $36.1 million

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 5 (Reuters) - Lancashire Holdings Ltd :

* Special dividends per common share of $1.20

* Q3 gross premiums written up to $152.1 million from $125.0 million

* Profit before tax up to $36.1 million from $25.7mln

* Third quarter has had some losses with a combined ratio of 82.4 pct, but overall year to date combined ratio of 74.5 pct

* Increase in premiums is derived primarily from new lloyd’s segment following acquisition of cathedral in Q4 of 2013

* Net investment income was $6.7 million for Q3 of 2014, an increase of 9.8 pct from Q3 of 2013 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

