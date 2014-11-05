BRIEF-Lancashire third-quarter profit rises to $36.1 million

Nov 5 (Reuters) - Lancashire Holdings Ltd :

* Special dividends per common share of $1.20

* Q3 gross premiums written up to $152.1 million from $125.0 million

* Profit before tax up to $36.1 million from $25.7mln

* Third quarter has had some losses with a combined ratio of 82.4 pct, but overall year to date combined ratio of 74.5 pct

* Increase in premiums is derived primarily from new lloyd’s segment following acquisition of cathedral in Q4 of 2013

* Net investment income was $6.7 million for Q3 of 2014, an increase of 9.8 pct from Q3 of 2013