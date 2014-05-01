BRIEF-Lancashire Holdings Q1 gross premiums written $316.7 mln

May 1 (Reuters) -

* Profit before tax $57.4 million

* Net premiums written $204.4 million

* Gross premiums written $316.7 million

* Dividends of 3.9% in Q1 2014; combined ratio of 66.4% in Q1 2014

* Fully converted book value per share of $7.49 at 31 march 2014

* Energy and terrorism lines in syndicate 3010 receive lloyd’s approval

* Return on equity* - Q1 3.9%; final dividend per common share $0.10

* Special dividends per common share $0.20

