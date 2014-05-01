FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Lancashire Holdings Q1 gross premiums written $316.7 mln
Sections
Featured
Uber backed by more than 500,000 in London ban
BUSINESS
Uber backed by more than 500,000 in London ban
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
U.S.
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
May 1, 2014 / 7:53 AM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-Lancashire Holdings Q1 gross premiums written $316.7 mln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 1 (Reuters) -

* Profit before tax $57.4 million

* Net premiums written $204.4 million

* Gross premiums written $316.7 million

* Dividends of 3.9% in Q1 2014; combined ratio of 66.4% in Q1 2014

* Fully converted book value per share of $7.49 at 31 march 2014

* Energy and terrorism lines in syndicate 3010 receive lloyd’s approval

* Return on equity* - Q1 3.9%; final dividend per common share $0.10

* Special dividends per common share $0.20

* Combined ratio of 66.4% in q1 2014

* Final dividend per common share $0.10 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ))

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.