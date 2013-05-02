FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Lancashire Holdings 1st-quarter profit rises 70 pct
#Financials
May 2, 2013 / 6:22 AM / 4 years ago

Lancashire Holdings 1st-quarter profit rises 70 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 2 (Reuters) - British insurer Lancashire Holdings Ltd reported a 70 percent rise in pretax profit for the first quarter as it benefited from fewer catastrophe-related claims.

The property and casualty insurer said pretax profit rose to $78.9 million for the three months ended March 31 from $46.5 million a year earlier.

Gross premiums written fell 8 percent to $214.9 million.

The company’s combined ratio -- the percentage of revenue spent on claims and costs -- fell to 51.2 percent from 74 percent a year earlier. A figure below 100 shows an underwriter is profitable.

