India's Lanco plans to raise up to $1 bln via stake sale, unit listing
November 24, 2015 / 6:01 AM / 2 years ago

India's Lanco plans to raise up to $1 bln via stake sale, unit listing

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW DELHI, Nov 24 (Reuters) - India’s Lanco Infratech Ltd is looking to raise between $750 million and $1 billion over the next 18 months through a stake sale and listing of its power assets to cut its debt, its chief financial officer said on Tuesday.

Lanco, which has been losing money in recent years amid a high debt load and delays in finishing its power projects, said it returned to profitability in the three months ending Sept. 30 after revenue jumped as work restarted at its plants.

The company also wants to raise fresh capital by selling one large power project in 2017 once all its plants are fully operational, CFO T. Adi Babu told Reuters in a telephone interview. (Reporting by Tommy Wilkes; Editing by Sumeet Chatterjee)

