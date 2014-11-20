FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Thailand's Land & Houses expects record net profit for 2014
Sections
Featured
Tillerson says U.S. could stay in Paris climate accord
Politics
Tillerson says U.S. could stay in Paris climate accord
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
World
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
Today in Sports
Reuters Pictures
Today in Sports
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
November 20, 2014 / 5:01 AM / 3 years ago

Thailand's Land & Houses expects record net profit for 2014

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BANGKOK, Nov 20 (Reuters) - Thailand’s largest homebuilder Land & Houses Pcl said on Thursday it expected net profit to hit a record high this year due to gain from asset sales to a real estate investment trust (REIT) and higher revenue.

Sales in 2014 are likely to exceed the company’s target of 32 billion baht ($974 million) and it aimed to book revenue from existing projects worth 22 billion baht over the next few years, Managing Director Adisorn Thananan-narapool told reporters.

Land & Houses will transfer assets, including the Terminal 21 shopping mall and hotel, to a REIT worth 6.23 billion baht ($190 million), which will be set up by its 60 percent-owned subsidiary L&H Property later this year, he said. ($1 = 32.8600 Thai Baht) (Reporting by Saranya Suksomkij; Writing by Khettiya Jittapong)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.